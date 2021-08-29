Grizzlies, Rajon Rondo Agree to Buyout

Sham Charania of The Athletic reports the Memphis Grizzlies and veteran guard Rajon Rondo have agreed to a contract buyout.

The move will make Rondo a free agent, with sources telling ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Rondo will likely sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo played for the Lakers during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, playing 94 games, averaging 25 minutes, eight points, three rebounds and five assists per game. Signing with the Atlanta Hawks before the 2020-21 season, Rondo played 27 games, averaging 15 minutes, four points, two rebounds and three assists per game, before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers to finish the season.

The 16-year veteran was acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Eric Bledsoe trade earlier this summer. Los Angeles should benefit from the addition of Rondo as an added piece to the point guard position, led by Russell Westbrook.

