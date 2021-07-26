Grizzlies Trade Jonas Valanciunas to the Pelicans

Most of the basketball world is paying attention to the Olympics, but the NBA offseason rolls on. The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29, and the Grizzlies and Pelicans have agreed to a substantial trade. The Grizzlies will send Valanciunas to the Pelicans in exchange for Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe. There are also many draft picks involved, with the Grizzlies sending the No. 17 and 51 picks to the Pelicans for the No. 10 and 40 picks. The Grizzlies will also receive a 2022 protected first-round pick from the Lakers, which the Pelicans had previously acquired in the Anthony Davis trade.
Both the Grizzlies and Pelicans are considered fringe playoff contenders heading into next season, but both teams have bright young stars. The Pelicans will hope that pairing Valanciunas with Zion Williamson will lead the team to the postseason, while the Grizzlies will move forward with a talented young nucleus including Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Dillon Brooks.
Both teams are listed at +8500 to win the 2022 NBA Finals on FanDuel Sportsbook.
