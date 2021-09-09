Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters Suffer Injuries at Ravens’ Practice

What an absolutely disastrous day for the Ravens. Edwards went down with a potentially serious knee injury, and Peters did the same on the very next day.
Edwards was slated to fill a huge role for the Ravens this season given their other running back injuries. J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill already suffered season-ending injuries, and now the team fears that Edwards suffered a torn ACL. If Edwards is done for the year, Ty’Son Williams and the newly-signed Le’Veon Bell will serve as the team’s main running backs.
Peters is also feared to have a torn ACL, which would be a big blow to the Ravens’ secondary. He graded out as the No. 39 cornerback in the league last season per ProFootballFocus, but that undersells his ability to generate big plays. He had four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 14 games last season, and he’s scored six career touchdowns.
The Ravens entered the season with big expectations, but it’s fair to wonder if they’re already too banged up. They’ll open the season on Monday Night Football vs. the Raiders, and they’re currently listed as 4.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.