Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters Suffer Injuries at Ravens’ Practice

What an absolutely disastrous day for the Ravens. Edwards went down with a potentially serious knee injury, and Peters did the same on the very next day.

Edwards was slated to fill a huge role for the Ravens this season given their other running back injuries. J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill already suffered season-ending injuries, and now the team fears that Edwards suffered a torn ACL. If Edwards is done for the year, Ty’Son Williams and the newly-signed Le’Veon Bell will serve as the team’s main running backs.

Peters is also feared to have a torn ACL, which would be a big blow to the Ravens’ secondary. He graded out as the No. 39 cornerback in the league last season per ProFootballFocus, but that undersells his ability to generate big plays. He had four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 14 games last season, and he’s scored six career touchdowns.

The Ravens entered the season with big expectations, but it’s fair to wonder if they’re already too banged up. They’ll open the season on Monday Night Football vs. the Raiders, and they’re currently listed as 4.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.