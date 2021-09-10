Gus Edwards Tears ACL, Out For The Season

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards suffered a season-ending ACL injury during practice Thursday.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1436120059894800392

The absence of Edwards, who was expected to be the lead back, is another blow to the Ravens’ receiving corps. Before the start of the season, Baltimore lost J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill both to season-ending injuries.

Edwards, a three-year starter for the Ravens, rushed for 723 yards in 17 games last season, seeing the end zone six times. He also led the team in carries, responsible for 25% of the Ravens’ rushes, splitting time with J.K. Dobbins in the backfield.

Baltimore signed veteran Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to the practice squad this week, and both will likely see playing time for the Week 1 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday Night. The Raider last season allowed the fourth-most points to runnings backs last season, averaging 23.25 points per game.

The Ravens are a 4.5-point road favorite against the Raiders on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 50.5-point total.