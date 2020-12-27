Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports Dwayne Haskins is expected to start for the Washington Football Team in their Week 16 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Alex Smith continues to deal with a calf injury, with Haskins taking first-team reps later in the week. Starting five games this season, Haskins has thrown for 1,285 yards and five touchdowns. Washington will be with their lead receiver Terry McLaurin, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Priced at $6,700 on FanDuel, Haskins faces a Carolina defense who have allowed 19 points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Washington is a 1-point home underdog against the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 41.5 total.