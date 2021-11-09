Hawks Confirm John Collins Will Play Monday Night

John Collins was probable coming into tonight’s contest, and Nate McMillan confirmed that Collins would be in the lineup against the Golden State Warriors. The Atlanta Hawks starting power forward was dealing with a foot injury, but it won’t limit him on Monday night.

https://twitter.com/sarah_k_spence/status/1457884901009547266

Collins is second on the Hawks in points, rebounds, and assists, averaging 16.0, 9.2, and 2.5, respectively. The 24-year-old has the best effective field goal percentage, win shares, and box plus/minus among Hawks players who have played more than 15 minutes, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

Danilo Gallinari is second on the Hawks depth chart and could be called into action if Collins’s foot injury acts up during the game.

After-hours slates remain on FanDuel, and Collins has a reasonable $6,800 salary. The power forward averages 34.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game and gets a matchup against the 12th-ranked Warriors defense.

The Hawks are 4-6 through their first 10 games but have dropped three straight decisions. They’ll have to get past the 8-1 Warriors as +3.5 underdogs.