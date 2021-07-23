Hawks Extend Qualifying Offer To John Collins

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Atlanta Hawks have extended a qualifying offer to John Collins. This comes after both sides were unable to come to terms on a contract extension before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Atlanta has extended the qualifying offer to John Collins, which makes him a restricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Collins is one of the top free agents on the market. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 22, 2021

The qualifying offer means that Collins’ free agent status will now be restricted instead of unrestricted. In other words, the Hawks will have the opportunity to match any contract offer that he receives this offseason.

Collins will likely have plenty of admirers as the Spurs, Mavericks, Timberwolves, and Heat are among those who’ve shown interest. Either way, he could command a four-year max deal that would be worth up to $125 million.

Get a jump start on this year’s NBA Draft by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where at one convenient location, you can find odds on the first three picks, player draft positions, in addition to the exact order of the first four picks.