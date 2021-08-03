Hawks To Sign Trae Young To Max Extension

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young have agreed to a five-year $207 million extension.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star G Trae Young has agreed to a five-year, $207 million designated rookie maximum extension, his agent Omar Wilkes of @KlutchSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Young led the Hawks to a thrilling upset over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in his third season. Although Atlanta lost in Conference Finals to the Bucks, Young’s value to the Hawks was apparent for the world to see.

Ironically, his scoring average dropped from 29.6 in 2019 to 25.3 per game, yet the Hawks had a far better season. This certainly speaks to the development of the group as a whole, with multiple teammates contributing to their success. One of those players includes John Collins, who is currently a restricted free agent.

With Young’s extension now settled, look for the Hawks to try to get a deal over the line with Collins.

