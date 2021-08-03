Hawks To Sign Trae Young To Max Extension

Young led the Hawks to a thrilling upset over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in his third season. Although Atlanta lost in Conference Finals to the Bucks, Young’s value to the Hawks was apparent for the world to see.
Ironically, his scoring average dropped from 29.6 in 2019 to 25.3 per game, yet the Hawks had a far better season. This certainly speaks to the development of the group as a whole, with multiple teammates contributing to their success. One of those players includes John Collins, who is currently a restricted free agent.
With Young’s extension now settled, look for the Hawks to try to get a deal over the line with Collins.
Can’t get enough NBA? Head to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on which player will win Rookie of the Year honors in addition to NBA Championship outright team futures.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.