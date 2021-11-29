Heat Will be Without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro When They Take on Nuggets

The Miami Heat will have a couple of holes to fill in their lineup when they take on the Denver Nuggets. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro will both be unavailable, meaning we will see a new permutation in their starting five on Monday night.

https://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1465451100740501510

Butler has been unavailable on a few occasions this season, and typically, Tyler Herro would start at shooting guard allowing Duncan Robinson to move into the small forward role. With Herro also unavailable, the could mean that Max Strus gets the first start of his career.

There will be minutes up for grabs when the Heat takes to the court, which should mean increased court time for Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Kyle Lowry. Adebayo has a $7,700 salary, Lowry a $6,800 salary, and Robinson a $5,300 salary on the FanDuel main slate tonight.

The Heat have won six of their past eight and enter tonight’s contest as -3 chalk.