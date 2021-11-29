Heat Will be Without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro When They Take on Nuggets
November 29Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Miami Heat will have a couple of holes to fill in their lineup when they take on the Denver Nuggets. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro will both be unavailable, meaning we will see a new permutation in their starting five on Monday night.
Butler has been unavailable on a few occasions this season, and typically, Tyler Herro would start at shooting guard allowing Duncan Robinson to move into the small forward role. With Herro also unavailable, the could mean that Max Strus gets the first start of his career.
There will be minutes up for grabs when the Heat takes to the court, which should mean increased court time for Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Kyle Lowry. Adebayo has a $7,700 salary, Lowry a $6,800 salary, and Robinson a $5,300 salary on the FanDuel main slate tonight.
The Heat have won six of their past eight and enter tonight’s contest as -3 chalk.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.