Hero Of The Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

If you’re the unanimous NBA Finals MVP, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll also be the top candidate for our Hero of the Night award. We’re talking of none other than Bucks superstar Giannis Antetonkounmpo. Antetonkounmpo can now add an NBA title to his incredible list of accomplishments at just 26 years of age.
He pretty much single-handedly ticked every betting box for all things Milwaukee on Tuesday night: Milwaukee to win the title was available anywhere from +550 to +650, he cashed the over in his scoring prop by dropping 50 against the Suns, and if you backed him to lead all scorers in points—he cashed that as well, he also cashed the FanDuel odds boost to go over his points total and the Bucks to win.
Antetonkounmpo not only put his team on his shoulders but the entire city of Milwaukee as well. That’s exactly what heroes do, and that’s why he’s the obvious Hero of the Night winner.
