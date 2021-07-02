Hideki Matsuyama (COVID-19) Withdraws from Rocket Mortgage Classic

Hideki Matsuyama has been forced to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after he tested positive for COVID-19:

https://twitter.com/PGATOURComms/status/1411013840419049475

Hideki shot -2 on Thursday while losing -2.69 strokes putting and gaining +3.23 strokes on approach — which was the third-best mark in the entire field. It’s a tough beat for any bettors who were backing Hideki in the matchups markets or in DFS.

At the time of writing, Joaquin Niemann is the leader at -10. Niemann fired off a bogey-free 63 on Thursday and followed that up with a bogey-free 69 on Friday. Through two rounds, Niemann’s putter seems to be clicking as he’s gained +2.76 strokes on the greens but just +0.58 strokes on approach. While that’s solid, Niemann’s irons are typically the most consistent aspect of his game. If the putting stays hot and his irons start to click, he should be contending throughout the weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Niemann as the live favorite to win this tournament at +500. However, there’s still a lot of golf to be played.