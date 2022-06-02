Hideki Matsuyama Disqualified from Memorial Tournament

Speaking with reporters, Chief Referee Steve Rintoul gave a detailed explanation on what exactly led to Matsuyama being disqualified:
“Our committee became aware through some pictures that were posted that there may be a substance that has been painted on the face of one of Hideki’s clubs,” said Rintoul. “Unfortunately, when we found out about it, Hideki was playing the second hole…So took some pictures, and went through what is outlined under the equipment rules under rule 4.a.(3) of the equipment rules that says: A substance or any treatment can’t be applied to the face of a club which could influence the flight of the ball, the spin, the loft or anything on the ball, how the ball performs.”
“The pictures were damning,” Rintoul said. “A whiteout substance that was very much up on the face of the club which, really, it’s very clear in equipment rules that’s not allowed. So not being allowed renders a club nonconforming.”
With odds of 25/1 coming into the tournament, this marks the first time in 212 career starts that Matsuyama has ever been DQ’d. The World No. 12 won his Memorial debut in 2014 – just the second golfer in PGA history to do so.
