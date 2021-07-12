Hideki Matsuyama Withdraws from British Open

Unfortunately, Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama won’t compete at the British Open this week, per Golf Channel. Hideki tested positive at the Rocket Mortgage Classic a week ago and has still been testing positive. Luckily, he’s showing no symptoms.
At the time of writing, FanDuel Sportsbook has Jon Rahm as the overwhelming favorite at +750, followed by Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy at +1600, along with Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth all listed at +1800.
Those are the six golfers who are all listed below 20-1.
Among Data Golf’s top 150 golfers, Rahm enters this tournament in solid form, ranking third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green over his last 20 rounds, trailing only Collin Morikawa and Paul Casey over that same time frame.
That said, of the aforementioned golfers, Data Golf has Xander as the best betting value among the guys listed below 20-1. He’s played in three British Opens — making all three cuts — and boasting a second-place finish in 2018.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.