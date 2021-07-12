Hideki Matsuyama Withdraws from British Open

Unfortunately, Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama won’t compete at the British Open this week, per Golf Channel. Hideki tested positive at the Rocket Mortgage Classic a week ago and has still been testing positive. Luckily, he’s showing no symptoms.

At the time of writing, FanDuel Sportsbook has Jon Rahm as the overwhelming favorite at +750, followed by Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy at +1600, along with Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth all listed at +1800.

Those are the six golfers who are all listed below 20-1.

Among Data Golf’s top 150 golfers, Rahm enters this tournament in solid form, ranking third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green over his last 20 rounds, trailing only Collin Morikawa and Paul Casey over that same time frame.

That said, of the aforementioned golfers, Data Golf has Xander as the best betting value among the guys listed below 20-1. He’s played in three British Opens — making all three cuts — and boasting a second-place finish in 2018.