“Highly Unlikely” That Kawhi Leonard Travels to Phoenix for Game 5

The Los Angeles Clippers will have to face elimination without their star player. It’s “highly unlikely” that Clippers’ small forward, Kawhi Leonard, travels with the team to Phoenix for Game 5 against the Suns.

https://twitter.com/NBATV/status/1408926859417423873

As noted by Matt Winer and Chris Hayes, Leonard is dealing with a right knee sprain, and there is some concern about the altitude of flying to Phoenix impacting his recovery.

The Clippers have deployed several lineup combinations throughout this series. Terance Mann started at small forward in Game 1, with the Clippers shifting to Paul George for Games 2 to 4. That has left a void at shooting guard that Reggie Jackson has filled.

Jackson has been effective at the two-spot, putting up an average of 33.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game this series but failing to reach the fantasy heights that he did against the Utah Jazz. George has been on another level since Kawhi went down with the injury, averaging 53.6 fantasy points over his last six games.

In the series, Los Angeles’s only win came in Game 3 when Marcus Morris Sr. came off the bench, and Mann started at power forward. Keep your eyes on FanDuel for lineup information ahead of Game 5 on Monday night.