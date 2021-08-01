Hot-Hitting Joey Votto Gets Sunday Off

The Cincinnati Reds are giving Joey Votto a day off on Sunday against the New York Mets. Votto is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak and has seen resurgent power over his recent hot streak.

Votto is batting .389 over his nine-game hitting streak with an astounding nine home runs, 17 runs batted in, and 11 runs scored. That nine-game streak has elevated Votto’s slash line to .276/.371/.556 and moved him into a tie for the team lead in home runs and runs batted in.

Taking over first base is Max Schrock, who will be playing in his 20th game this season. Schrock has thrived in limited action, slugging .486 with one home run, five runs batted in, and three runs scored. FanDuel has Schrock’s salary listed at an affordable $2,000 on the main slate.

The Reds will have to contend with Marcus Stroman on Sunday afternoon, leaving them as +164 underdogs against the Mets.