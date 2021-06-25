How An Agreement Between The NFL And The Players Association Could Influence Aaron Rodgers’ To Opt-Out

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reports that the NFL has an agreement in principle with its Players Association that gives certain allowances to players should they choose to opt-out of the upcoming season whether on not they also opted out in 2020. The agreement states that any player with a contract before October 1, 2020, would be within their rights if they decided to opt-out. The catch is that they would forfeit their game salary for the season.

This is extremely noteworthy for Aaron Rodgers, who is rumored to be so disgruntled with the Packers organization that he wants out of Green Bay.

After further review, it looks like Aaron Rodgers does indeed have an opt-out silver bullet; if he affirmatively decides by next Friday not to play in 2021, he'd avoid $20.3 million in forfeitures and fines that would apply if he simply doesn't show up. https://t.co/4p2IVgsN2T — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 25, 2021

And for a player like Rodgers, who, according to Spotrac, has earned close to $241 million just on the field, missing out on his $14.7 million base salary might not matter as much if he’s willing to swallow the ultimate poison pill to force a trade.

Should Rodgers decide to opt-out, he would still keep the $11.5 million in unearned signing bonus for the 2021 season under the agreement. He would also keep the $6.8 million roster bonus triggered back in March.

If Rodgers weren’t aware of this agreement between the league and the Players Association, one would have to think he’s aware of it by now because if he doesn’t opt-out and instead decides to skip training camp altogether, he would lose those bonuses to $18.3 million and face a $2 million fine for not reporting to camp.

As they say in the trade, “This is a developing situation.” Watch this space.

