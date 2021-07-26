Huascar Ynoa Set to Start Rehab Games

The Atlanta Braves have been without 23-year-old right-handed pitcher Huascar Ynoa since May 17, but the young pitcher is ramping up his rehabilitation. Ynoa has been cleared to start rehab games and will pitch at the Braves’ North Port complex in Florida.

https://twitter.com/DOBrienATL/status/1419773618637180930

Ynoa fractured his hand when he punched the bullpen bench out of frustration after getting roughed up in his start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ynoa was having a breakout campaign before he went down with the injury, setting career-highs with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, 149 earned run average+, issuing 1.05 walks and hits per inning pitched.

The Braves have used 11 different starters this season but are getting healthy in time for a late playoff push. Touki Toussaint recently returned from the injured list and, as noted by David O’Brien, Ian Anderson resumed playing long catch and should pitch off a mound later this week.

Atlanta sits two games beneath .500, trailing the New York Mets by 5.0 games for the division lead. The Braves are playing five straight games against the Mets, starting this afternoon.