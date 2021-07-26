Huascar Ynoa Set to Start Rehab Games

The Atlanta Braves have been without 23-year-old right-handed pitcher Huascar Ynoa since May 17, but the young pitcher is ramping up his rehabilitation. Ynoa has been cleared to start rehab games and will pitch at the Braves’ North Port complex in Florida.
Ynoa fractured his hand when he punched the bullpen bench out of frustration after getting roughed up in his start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ynoa was having a breakout campaign before he went down with the injury, setting career-highs with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, 149 earned run average+, issuing 1.05 walks and hits per inning pitched.
The Braves have used 11 different starters this season but are getting healthy in time for a late playoff push. Touki Toussaint recently returned from the injured list and, as noted by David O’Brien, Ian Anderson resumed playing long catch and should pitch off a mound later this week.
Atlanta sits two games beneath .500, trailing the New York Mets by 5.0 games for the division lead. The Braves are playing five straight games against the Mets, starting this afternoon. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.