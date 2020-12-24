Hunter Henry misses practice for Chargers

Hunter Henry missed practice Wednesday due to an illness. This is not expected to be COVID related, but that hasn’t been confirmed as of yet. We will know more about the severity or lack thereof if Henry participates in practice Thursday and/or Friday. Tight end has been a weak spot in the NFL this season for fantasy owners. Henry has had a solid season with 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chargers host the Broncos on Sunday and are three-point favorites. Henry has been an underrated DFS play and has touchdowns in three of his last six games. If you don’t want to spend up at the position for a Travis Kelce, Henry is not a bad choice at $6,100.