Hunter Renfroe still not back with the Red Sox

The Red Sox still don’t know when Hunter Renfroe will return from the bereavement list, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Renfroe has been on the list since Thursday, and there is hope that he will return to the team at some point this weekend where the Sox are playing the Indians. The Sox are down several players as Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo are also unavailable due to being placed on the COVID-19 injury list.
After a slow start to the season, Renfroe has proven to be a valuable addition. He is batting .258 with 25 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 71 runs in 115 games.
The Red Sox will look to win their second straight game versus Cleveland on Saturday and will start Nathan Eovaldi while Cleveland will counter with Cal Quantrill. The Red Sox are +112 (-1.5) on the run line, -144 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.