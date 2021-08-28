Hunter Renfroe still not back with the Red Sox

The Red Sox still don’t know when Hunter Renfroe will return from the bereavement list, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Renfroe has been on the list since Thursday, and there is hope that he will return to the team at some point this weekend where the Sox are playing the Indians. The Sox are down several players as Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo are also unavailable due to being placed on the COVID-19 injury list.

After a slow start to the season, Renfroe has proven to be a valuable addition. He is batting .258 with 25 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 71 runs in 115 games.

The Red Sox will look to win their second straight game versus Cleveland on Saturday and will start Nathan Eovaldi while Cleveland will counter with Cal Quantrill. The Red Sox are +112 (-1.5) on the run line, -144 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.