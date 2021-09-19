Hyun-Jin Ryu Lands on 10-Day IL with Neck Injury

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports the Toronto Blue Jays have placed starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day Injured List because of a neck injury.

https://twitter.com/KeeganMatheson/status/1439618226762158086

Ryu last pitched in a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 17, going two innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out two batters. Ryu reportedly woke up the following day with the injury.

With a 13-9 record in 29 starts this season, Ryu has pitched 159.2 innings, with a 4.34 ERA, 20% K rate and a 1.21 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, Ryu ranks 35th in ERA, 31st in K rate and 25th in WHIP. He’ll likely make his next start on Sept. 28, facing the New York Yankees.

With an 83-65 record, Toronto holds on to the second spot in the American League Wild Card, currently .5 games ahead of the New York Yankees. Toronto, coming off a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins Saturday, look to close the series out with a win, facing Luke Farrell, who makes his first start of the year. In 16 games pitching from the bullpen, Farrell has a 1-0 record with a 1.31 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.02 WHIP.

The Blue Jays are a -235 home Moneyline favorite against the Twins on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 9.5-run total.