Ian Anderson to start Game 2 of the NLCS for the Braves
October 16George KurtzSportsGrid
Ian Anderson will start Game 2 of the Nationals League Championship series for the Braves, the Braves official website reports. Max Fried will start Game 1, and with Anderson starting Game 2, that likely leaves Charlie Morton for Game 3. Anderson will be on an extra day’s rest for his start Sunday as he last pitched Monday. During that start, Anderson was brilliant, as he only allowed three hits, zero walks, and struck out six in five innings versus the Brewers in the NLDS. Charlie Morton will also be on an extra day’s rest for his start.
The Braves and Dodgers open up the NLCS tonight. The Braves will start Max Fried while the Dodgers are going with a bullpen game. The Braves are -178 (+1.5) on the run line, -104 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.