Ian Anderson to start Game 2 of the NLCS for the Braves

Ian Anderson will start Game 2 of the Nationals League Championship series for the Braves, the Braves official website reports. Max Fried will start Game 1, and with Anderson starting Game 2, that likely leaves Charlie Morton for Game 3. Anderson will be on an extra day’s rest for his start Sunday as he last pitched Monday. During that start, Anderson was brilliant, as he only allowed three hits, zero walks, and struck out six in five innings versus the Brewers in the NLDS. Charlie Morton will also be on an extra day’s rest for his start.

The Braves and Dodgers open up the NLCS tonight. The Braves will start Max Fried while the Dodgers are going with a bullpen game. The Braves are -178 (+1.5) on the run line, -104 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.