Indians add P Aaron Civale (finger) to 10-day IL.

The Cleveland Indians announced they added Aaron Civale to the 10-day injury list. Civale is dealing with a sprained right middle finger, which resulted in an early exit in his last outing on Monday. He scattered three hits in 4 2/3 innings but couldn’t face another batter to qualify for the win. The injury could keep him sidelined for up to five weeks as he’s being shut down from even throwing a baseball over the next two weeks.
Some moves for those keeping track:
+ Selected the contract of RHP Justin Garza from Triple-A Columbus
+ Activated C Austin Hedges off the 7-Day Concussion Injured List
– Placed RHP Aaron Civale on the 10-Day Injured List
This is the latest blow to an Indians rotation that’s already without the reigning AL Cy Young Award in Shane Bieber.
But the injury woes don’t stop there as Zach Plesac, another starter in their rotation, is also out with an injury. Yet, somehow, Indians manager Terry Francona still has his squad just two games out of first place in the American League Central. Cleveland is currently listed at +450 to win the division.
