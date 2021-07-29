Indians Manager Terry Francona Takes Leave of Absence

Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will take a leave of absence because of health issues. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

It is reported Franconia will undergo hip replacement surgery next week, followed by foot surgery.

The manager for the Indians since 2013, Francona is 693-533, making the playoffs five times, making the World Series in 2016. He is also known for ending the Boston Red Sox championship drought, winning the World Series in 2004, his first year as manager, also leading the team to a championship in 2007.

This season, Cleveland is 50-49, second in the American League Central and eight-game back from the Chicago White Sox. The team will look to chip away at the lead Friday, headed to the south side of Chicago to face Lance Lynn, who makes his 19th start of the season. With a 10-3 record, Lynn has a 1.91 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.02 WHIP.

Cleveland is a +20000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.