Irv Smith Jr. Will Undergo Knee Surgery, Out for Start of Season
August 29Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The NFL injury bug has already started biting and Minnesota Vikings’ tight end Irv Smith Jr. is the latest casualty. Tom Pelissero confirmed that Smith Jr. will have surgery to repair a meniscus injury, keeping him out of the lineup for at least the start of the regular season.
The Vikings moved on from two-time Pro-Bowler Kyle Rudolph this off-season, paving the way for Smith Jr. to emerge as the Vikings’ top tight end option.
Smith Jr. was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft and has been solid when called upon. The Alabama product started seven games in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, combining for 676 yards on 66 receptions with seven touchdowns.
A timetable for Smith Jr.’s return has not been outlined, but there appears to be optimism that he will be available at some point this season. Until then, look for Tyler Conklin and Brandon Dillon to split reps with Kirk Cousins and the starters.
The Vikings have the second-best odds to win the NFC North at +250 and are listed at +4000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook.
