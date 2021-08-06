Is Amari Cooper a Better Fantasy Football Value Than CeeDee Lamb?

Expectations for the Dallas Cowboys are pretty high entering 2021. Their Super Bowl odds are +2800 at FanDuel Sportsbook, ranking them as the 11th-most likely team to win it all this season.

Their preseason win total over/under is 9.5 (albeit with -135 odds on the under). Still, though, they should be a team that flirts with a .500-or-better record and a team that puts up points with a healthy Dak Prescott under center.

That makes it easy to be bullish on wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, but figuring out which one we should prioritize in our fantasy football drafts may not be that clear cut.

numberFire’s algorithm projects Cooper to finish as the WR10 in half-PPR formats this season with Lamb rating out as the WR14.

According to NFC average draft positions, then, Cooper is the clear value because drafters are selecting Lamb with the 32nd pick, on average, and Cooper with the 41st pick since July 1st.

Is this really as simple as drafting Cooper later and profiting from the value gained?

Let’s dig in.

Quarterback-Sensitive Target Dispersion

Last season, we had only five games with Prescott, and in his fifth game, he played 44 of 66 snaps, so it wasn’t even a full game.

So we can split up the receivers’ production based on quarterback to get a closer look of what to expect for 2021.

Here is how Prescott targeted Lamb and Cooper (and, heck, Ezekiel Elliott, Blake Jarwin, and Michael Gallup for some added context) and the results on those targets.

Splits with Dak Prescott Rec Targets Rec Yards Rec TD Air Yards Target Share Air Yards Share Amari Cooper 37 52 401 1 489 23.7% 28.6% CeeDee Lamb 27 38 412 2 374 17.4% 21.8% Ezekiel Elliott 24 32 173 1 -34 14.6% -2.0% Dalton Schultz 19 31 225 2 214 14.2% 12.5% Michael Gallup 14 25 283 1 405 11.4% 23.7%

The 23.6% target share for Cooper led the sample, and Lamb’s data (17.4%) trailed behind.

However, Lamb did lead the duo in yards per target (10.8 to 7.7) and in Reception Net Expected Points (NEP) per target (0.95 to 0.57).

For some added context, the NFL average in Reception NEP per target among all receivers last season was 0.72. That put Cooper at around 79.2% of the NFL average on targets from Prescott. Meanwhile, Lamb performed around 131.9% of the NFL average in terms of per-target efficiency. (Gallup, for context, was at 0.83, slotting in above the NFL average.)

Their overall average depth of target numbers were similar (9.8 for Lamb and 9.4 from Cooper), and they each handled 9 downfield targets (attempts traveling 16-plus yards downfield) from Prescott last season.

This next bit helps explain the efficiency discrepancy a good bit. Lamb cashed in on deep targets: 9 catches on 9 targets for 249 yards and 1 touchdown.

Cooper struggled (2 catches on 9 targets for 86 yards and no scores).

The samples are small here, but the overall efficiency gap is hard to ignore.

Did that usage gap hold once they were getting targets from Andy Dalton?

Splits with Andy Dalton Rec Targets Rec Yards Rec TD Air Yards Target Share Air Yards Share Amari Cooper 47 65 602 4 530 20.4% 24.7% CeeDee Lamb 39 62 425 2 494 19.5% 23.1% Michael Gallup 35 61 463 4 672 19.2% 31.4% Dalton Schultz 34 43 289 2 227 13.5% 10.6% Ezekiel Elliott 25 34 137 1 5 10.7% 0.2%

Cooper’s target share scaled back from 23.7% to 20.4% with Dalton, and Lamb’s climbed to 19.5% from 17.4%. However, in this split, Cooper dominated the efficiency numbers here with 0.89 Reception NEP per target compared to Lamb’s 0.49.

Gallup was at 0.68 for some context, so he played around the NFL average with Dalton while Lamb fell off. Even as a huge Gallup fan myself, that paints a bleaker picture with Lamb’s numbers from Dalton than it would’ve if everyone struggled while Dalton ran the offense.

Part of this efficiency shift stems from downfield regression for Lamb, who caught 6 of 12 downfield targets from Dalton for 193 yards and a score.

Cooper caught 4 of 8 for 139 and a touchdown.

What Does It Mean for 2021?

The early returns from Lamb and Prescott were most likely outlierishly good, as Lamb went a perfect nine-for-nine on deep targets, targets that lead to big fantasy points in bunches.

Lamb’s downfield opportunities shouldn’t dissipate, however, as he tied Gallup with 27 downfield targets in 2020 across all quarterbacks. Cooper had just 19.

But in both samples — with Dalton and with Prescott — Cooper held a slight target share advantage.

It shouldn’t surprise us if Cooper carves out a higher target share once more. numberFire projects Cooper for 143 targets and Lamb for 136. My projections have Cooper at 138 targets and Lamb at 132.

The added downfield leverage on Lamb’s targets that could generate more overall fantasy points, especially if the early-season magic from Prescott returns, but baking in some regression and considering the draft slot discrepancy between the two, I think it’s safe to call Cooper the better value.

Either way, the arrow is way up on both Cowboys receivers entering 2021.