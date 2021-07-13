Is Damien Harris the undisputed No. 1 back for the Patriots?
July 13joecervenkaSportsGrid
While we all know nothing is ever official until the enigma that is Bill Belichick says it is, so the case is being made for Damien Harris as the number one option for the New England Patriots. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Harris is the “surefire” top option out of the backfield in Foxborough. The coach said the up-and-coming running back is “off to a really good start in preparation for the season.” Damien looks to have the edge over rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran Sony Michel, who could be cut before the season begins.
The 23-year-old was clearly Belichick’s preferred player to rush the ball last season. Harris led all New England running backs with 137 carries and edged rushing quarterback extraordinaire Cam Newton for the team rushing title. The 24th pick in the 2019 draft ran for 691 yards but had just two touchdowns on the ground in 2020. Unfortunately for fantasy owners of Harris, the goal line is a spot Newton certainly got the call, as evident by his team-best eight scramble scores.
Keep in mind Harris played only 10 games, so had he suited up for every game last season, he was on pace to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark averaging over 69 rush yards per game.
It could be a tough year for the Patriots as FanDuel’s Sportsbook has them as +126 dogs to make the playoffs in 2021.
