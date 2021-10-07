Is Dodgers’ Max Muncy Done For Playoffs?

If the Dodgers repeat as World Series champions, they might need to do so with the services of Max Muncy. Muncy injured his elbow when he collided with Milwaukee’s Jace Peterson while trying to catch an errant throw to first base.

Now, according to MLB insider Robert Murray, an MRI confirmed Muncy did dislocate his elbow in the collision.

Dodgers slugger Max Muncy recently visited Dr. ElAttrache and an MRI confirmed original diagnosis of a dislocated elbow and some other damage. He will keep his elbow immobilized for a couple weeks, but he will not need surgery as “everything is where it should be.” — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 7, 2021

Although he didn’t sustain any ligament damage in the elbow, it’ll be tough to expect him to play in the remainder of the postseason.

Matt Beaty replaced Muncy at first base in the Dodgers 3-1 walk-off victory over the Cardinals. Beaty went hitless in three at-bats, but Albert Pujols could also spell him in the lineup.

Los Angeles will resume its postseason on Thursday when they head to San Francisco to take on the Giants. Despite not having the home-field advantage and losing the division to the Giants, the Dodgers are still a -152 favorite to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook.