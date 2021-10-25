Is Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball Worth One Round of Golf?

https://twitter.com/AndrewSiciliano/status/1452713437998444545

Mike Evans made a big mistake Sunday vs. the Bears. He caught Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass, but he unknowingly gave it away to a fan in the stands. That ball has since been appraised at $500K, but the lucky fan — Byron Kennedy — traded it back to the team for a far lesser value. He reportedly received a different ball, a signed jersey, and a $1,000 credit at the team store.

It’s always nice to see a fan do the right thing in these situations, and he got a decent haul for his efforts. Still, giving up the potential for a half-million-dollar payday has to sting. That’s why on Monday on NFL Network, Kennedy reportedly asked for a round of golf with Brady as additional compensation. It remains to be seen if Brady will oblige, but that seems like the least he can do.

Even though Brady became the first quarterback in league history to eclipse 600 passing touchdowns, he still has plenty of football left in him.