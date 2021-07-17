Islanders’ trade Andrew Ladd to the Coyotes

The Islanders have traded Andrew Ladd to the Coyotes, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. Ladd was moved for a 2021 second-round pick, a conditional 2022 second-round pick, and a conditional 2023 third-round pick. This was the price the Islanders had to pay to rid themselves of a bad contract as Ladd still has two years left on the seven-year $38.5 million deal he signed in July of 2016.

This is the second trade for the Islanders in as many days as they also moved Nick Leddy to the Red Wings for a second-round pick and Richard Panik. Leddy was productive for the Isles, but the team needed to shed specific expensive contracts in order to sign other players on the roster, not lose anyone in the expansion draft to the Kraken that they would miss, and also be a player in free agency.

The Islanders lost 1-0 in Game 7 to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Lightning. This was the second year in a row that the Lightning have eliminated the Isles. You can find the odds for the Islanders, +2000, and all other teams to win the Stanley Cup next season at FanDuel.com.