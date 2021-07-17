Islanders’ trade Andrew Ladd to the Coyotes

The Islanders have traded Andrew Ladd to the Coyotes, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. Ladd was moved for a 2021 second-round pick, a conditional 2022 second-round pick, and a conditional 2023 third-round pick. This was the price the Islanders had to pay to rid themselves of a bad contract as Ladd still has two years left on the seven-year $38.5 million deal he signed in July of 2016.
This is the second trade for the Islanders in as many days as they also moved Nick Leddy to the Red Wings for a second-round pick and Richard Panik. Leddy was productive for the Isles, but the team needed to shed specific expensive contracts in order to sign other players on the roster, not lose anyone in the expansion draft to the Kraken that they would miss, and also be a player in free agency.
The Islanders lost 1-0 in Game 7 to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Lightning. This was the second year in a row that the Lightning have eliminated the Isles. You can find the odds for the Islanders, +2000, and all other teams to win the Stanley Cup next season at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.