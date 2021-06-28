Ivica Zubac Questionable Monday vs. Suns

The Clippers are already playing without Kawhi Leonard, and they could be down another key player for Monday’s Game 5. Zubac was added to the injury report as questionable with a sprained right knee, and he’s carried a sizable workload in this series. He’s started each of the past three games for the Clippers, and he’s averaged 14.0 points and 13.7 rebounds over 33.7 minutes in those games. If he cannot suit up, Nicolas Batum would be a candidate to return to the starting lineup, while DeMarcus Cousins could see a few more minutes off the bench.
The Clippers are in a win-or-go-home situation on Monday. They’ve played their best with their backs against the wall during the postseason, so expect them to play an extremely short rotation if needed. The Clippers are currently listed as 5.5-point underdogs vs. the Suns on FanDuel Sportsbook. They’ve also dropped to just +1400 to win the series. The Clippers have already overcome two 0-2 series deficits this season, but overcoming a 1-3 deficit is an even tougher task. Historically, teams facing that deficit have advanced at a less than five percent clip during the NBA postseason.
