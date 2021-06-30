Ivica Zubac Ruled Out Wednesday for Game 6

Zubac also missed Game 5 because of the injury, last playing in a Game 4 84-80 loss to the Phoenix Suns. He scored 13 points, 14 rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes of action, seeing regular time as a starter during the Western Conference finals. He is averaging 17 minutes, six points, six rebounds, and one assist per game in the playoffs.
Splitting time between the starting rotation and bench, Zubac has played 72 games this season, averaging 22 minutes, nine points, seven rebounds and one assist per game.
With Zubac out of the rotation, expect to see an increase in production for Marcus Morris. Morris has a 17% usage rate, averaging .57 fantasy points per minute with Zubac off the floor. He is priced at $11,000 for FanDuel’s single-game slate.
The Clippers will look to force a Game 7 Wednesday against the Suns and are a 1-point home underdog in a game with a 214.5 total.
