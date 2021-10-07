J.D. Martinez Available to Pinch Hit Thursday vs. Rays

The Red Sox won the AL Wild Card game vs. the Yankees without their slugging designated hitter, and he will not be in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS vs. the Rays. That said, manager Alex Cora told reporters that Martinez feels better and will be available to pinch hit. He’ll take batting practice before the game, and Cora is hopeful that he will return to the starting lineup on Friday.
Losing Martinez’s bat is a big blow for the Red Sox. He’s one of the best hitters in the league, and he posted a 128 wRC+ with 28 homers this season. Kyle Schwarber will start at DH in his absence, while Enrique Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe, and Alex Verdugo will start in the three outfield spots.
The Red Sox will be taking on left-hander Shane McClanahan on Thursday, who has pitched to a 2.84 ERA and FIP since the All-Star break. The Rays are listed as -158 favorites for Thursday’s matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’re -168 to win the series.
