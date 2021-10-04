J.D. Martinez Could Miss AL Wild Card Game Tuesday

The Boston Red Sox secured an AL wild card berth in dramatic fashion on Sunday, setting up a classic rivalry game against the New York Yankees. The Bo Sox could be without the services of their All-Star designated hitter in their must-win game, as J.D. Martinez is dealing with an ankle injury.

Martinez injured his left ankle while running out to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning, stepping on second base and twisting his ankle. Martinez finished the inning but was taken out when his turn came up in the batting order during the top of the sixth.

https://twitter.com/ChrisCotillo/status/1444803382288523267

Jose Iglesias came on to replace Martinez on Sunday, but the Red Sox could favor a left-handed batter with Gerrit Cole the probable starter on Tuesday. Cole allows a .665 on-base plus slugging percentage against lefties, compared to .620 against righties. That could mean that Travis Shaw gets the start on Tuesday if Martinez is not cleared to play.

The Red Sox opened as +102 underdogs against the Yankees in the AL wild card game at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total set at 8.5.