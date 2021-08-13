J. D. Martinez out of the starting lineup for the Red Sox
August 13George KurtzSportsGrid
J.D. Martinez is out of the starting lineup for the Red Sox on Friday, BaseballPress.com reports. The Sox have activated Kyle Schwarber from the injured list, and he will be at designated hitter in his first game for the Red Sox. This is not expected to be a common occurrence as both Schwarber and Martinez are expected to be regulars in the starting lineup for the Sox. When Martinez and Schwarber are in the starting lineup, Martinez will be at DH more often than not, with Schwarber playing first base.
However, this alignment will be something to watch as Schwarber has never played first base in Major League Baseball, and no one truly knows how he will handle the position. If Schwarber were to prove to be a liability at 1B, then perhaps one of the duo will be forced to play one of the corner outfield positions.
The Red Sox will open up a series in Fenway Park versus the Orioles on Friday. The Sox will start Nick Pivetta, while the Orioles will counter with Spenser Watkins. The Sox are -156 (-1.5) on the run line, -290 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 10.5, over (-120), and the under (-102). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
