J.D. Martinez returns to the starting lineup for the Red Sox
October 8George KurtzSportsGrid
J.D. Martinez returned to the lineup Friday for the Red Sox, BaseballPress.com reports. Martinez turned his ankle in the regular-season finale while stepping on second base on his way to the outfield between innings. Apparently, this is a superstition of his. Martinez was forced to miss the Wild Card win over the Yankees and the Game 1 loss in the divisional series to the Rays. However, the Sox might still doubt his ability to finish the game, as he is batting sixth in the lineup, not his usual clean-up position.
Rafael Devers is also in the starting lineup and batting third. Devers is battling a forearm injury that seems to have occurred during that Wild Card win over the Yankees.
The Sox are currently trailing the Rays 5-2 in the bottom of the second inning in Game 2 of their best of five divisional series. The Rays are -104 (-3.5) on the run line, -950 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 13, over (-122), and the under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
