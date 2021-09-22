J.J. Redick Announces Retirement from NBA

15-year NBA veteran J.J. Redick announced his retirement Tuesday on his podcast The Old Man and the Three.

Redick, drafted by the Orlando Magic with the 1tth overall pick in the 2006 draft, spent six years with the organization, also playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. In the 2020-21 season, Redick split time between the Pelicans and Mavericks, appearing in 44 games, averaging 16 minutes, seven points, two rebounds and one assist per game, exclusively playing from the bench.

Redick played 940 games during his career, averaging 25 minutes, 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists per game. Known for his three-point shooting, Redick is has a career .415 three-point percentage and was the league leader as a member of the LA Clippers during the 2015-16 season, recording a .475 three-point percentage.

The Pelicans, with a 31-41 record, missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year. They will kick off the 2021-22 season with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. New Orleans is a 1.5-point home underdog against the 76ers on FanDuel Sportsbook and is +10000 to win the 2022 NBA Championship.