J.J. Watt Activated From PUP List

Watt suffered a hamstring injury during a conditioning test in early July, which caused him to land on the PUP list. Watt was interviewed during the Cardinals’ second preseason game, and he told the reporters that he was healthy enough to play. Unsurprisingly, the Cardinals have activated Watt from the PUP list, and he should be a full go for their opening regular season matchup vs. the Titans. The Cardinals are currently listed as three-point road underdogs in that matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Cardinals already boasted one of the best pass rushes in the league, and adding Watt should make them even more potent this season. Their 48 sacks was tied for the fourth-highest mark in the league, and they ranked eighth in adjusted sack rate.
The Cardinals play in arguably the toughest division in football, but they are expected to be competitive. Their current win total over/under is set at 8.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’re listed at +176 to make the playoffs.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.