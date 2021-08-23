J.J. Watt Activated From PUP List

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1429876579862204418

Watt suffered a hamstring injury during a conditioning test in early July, which caused him to land on the PUP list. Watt was interviewed during the Cardinals’ second preseason game, and he told the reporters that he was healthy enough to play. Unsurprisingly, the Cardinals have activated Watt from the PUP list, and he should be a full go for their opening regular season matchup vs. the Titans. The Cardinals are currently listed as three-point road underdogs in that matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Cardinals already boasted one of the best pass rushes in the league, and adding Watt should make them even more potent this season. Their 48 sacks was tied for the fourth-highest mark in the league, and they ranked eighth in adjusted sack rate.

The Cardinals play in arguably the toughest division in football, but they are expected to be competitive. Their current win total over/under is set at 8.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’re listed at +176 to make the playoffs.