J.K. Dobbins Leaves Game With Apparent Knee Injury
August 28Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Baltimore Ravens backfield could take a hit before the season gets started. Running back J.K. Dobbins had to be helped off the field on Saturday night after getting tackled on a screen pass. Dobbins was clutching his knee on the ground and couldn’t put any weight on his leg as he left the field.
Dobbins was set to be the lead back in the Ravens’ rush-heavy offense. The former Ohio State Buckeye finished second on the Ravens with 805 rushing yards in his rookie season, finishing behind quarterback Lamar Jackson who ran for 1,005 yards in 2020. Dobbins had fewer carries than Jackson and fellow running back Gus Edwards but scored the most touchdowns of the trio.
The Ravens should provide an update on Dobbins injury status after the game, and a more concrete timeline for recovery will be offered over the coming days. Edwards will be the lead back in Baltimore if Dobbins absence spills over into the regular season.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Ravens Super Bowl odds holding steady at +1400, but they are at risk of taking a hit if Dobbins is expected to miss extended time.
