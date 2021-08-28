J. T. Realmuto out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Phillies
August 28George KurtzSportsGrid
J.T. Realmuto is out of the starting lineup for the Phillies on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. This could be just an ordinary day off for Realmuto as he was initially slated to have Friday off but had to play after backup catcher Andrew Knapp was placed on the COVID-19 injury list. There could also be an injury in play here as Jean Segura let it slip after the game Friday that Realmuto is dealing with a shoulder injury as well. That injury may just be a minor nuisance; however, as manager, Joe Girardi stated Saturday that Realmuto is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday and play first base.
The Phillies have been in a tailspin, going 3-7 over their last 10 games that has seen them fall 5.5 games out of first place in the National League East. The Phillies have struggled with the Diamondbacks in August, and that just can’t happen as the Dbacks are just playing out the string. The Phillies will start Kyle Gibson while the Dbacks are going with Humberto Mejia. The Phillies are +108 (+1.5) on the run line, -174 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
