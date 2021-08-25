Jack Flaherty Leaves Start Early Tuesday

Flaherty’s start was cut short, with the Cardinal’s ace throwing 46 pitches in two innings of work, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out one batter. Daniel Ponce de Leon took the mound in the third inning, allowing two hits and striking out two batters in 2.1 innings of work.
Flaherty has made three starts since returning from the injured list because of an oblique injury, missing more than two months of playing time. Posting a 9-1 record, he has a 3.08 ERA, 36% K rate and a 1.03 WHIP.
The Cardinals will close out their series with the Tigers Wednesday afternoon, with Jon Lester taking the mound. Lester, a 16-year veteran, will make his 21st start of the season and fourth as a member of the Cardinals. Posting a 4-6 record, Lester has a 5.46 ERA, with a 13% K rate and a 1.64 WHIP.
In a matchup with a nine-run total, St. Louis is a -158 home Moneyline favorite against the Tigers on FanDuel Sportsbook.
