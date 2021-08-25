Jack Flaherty Placed on 10-Day IL

Flaherty was activated from the 60-day IL on August 13, but his stay on the active roster was a short one. He’s headed back to the 10-day IL, this time due to a right shoulder strain. Flaherty was removed from Tuesday’s start vs. the Tigers due to right shoulder tightness, which is always a scary sign for a pitcher. That said, the early prognosis is that he avoided a serious injury. His season might still be over — the Cardinals have nothing to play for over the final month — but his test results showed no structural damage. That means he should be ready for next season.
Flaherty has been effective when on the mound in 2021. He’s pitched to a 3.01 ERA and 9.59 K/9 over 14 starts, and he also sports a 9-2 record. Flaherty has also been kind to Cardinals’ backers. They’ve posted a 10-4 record in his starts, rewarding bettors with a +30.9% return on investment.
The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jon Lester for Wednesday’s matinee vs. the Tigers, and they’re listed as -126 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
