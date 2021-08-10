Jack Flaherty Set To Return to Cardinals Rotation Friday

Mike Claiborne reports St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty will start Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

Flahrety will start in KC on Friday per Mike Shildt. More in my pregame show chat #STLCards — mike claiborne (@ClaibsOnline) August 10, 2021

Flaherty has been sidelined with an oblique injury, last pitching in a 9-4 Cardinals loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 31. He went five innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out nine batters. Making 11 starts this season, Flaherty has an 8-1 record with a 2.90 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.03 WHIP. He has struck out six or more batters in eight starts this season as a top arm in the National League.

Flaherty’s return is a welcomed sight for the Cardinals pitching staff, whose starters have a combined 4.23 ERA and an 18.9% K rate, the third-lowest in the majors.

The Cardinals will kick off their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday and face Steven Brault, who makes his second start of the season. Brault last pitched in a 4-2 Pirates loss against the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug.4, recording a no-decision after throwing four innings and striking out two batters.

The Cardinals are a -136 road Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.