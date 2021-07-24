Jack Flaherty to begin a rehab assignment for the Cardinals on Tuesday
July 24George KurtzSportsGrid
Jack Flaherty will begin a rehab assignment for the Cardinals on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis-Dispatch reports. Flaherty made his last appearance for the Cardinals on May 31 before hitting the injured list with an oblique injury. Flaherty is likely to need several rehab starts which should put his return to the rotation for the Cardinals at some point in mid-August.
The Cardinals currently sit eight games out of first place in the National League Central and in the race for a wildcard spot. Even the return of Flaherty isn’t likely to earn them a playoff spot this season.
Tonight the Cardinal will start Jake Woodford against the Reds and Luis Castillo. The Cardinals are +118 (+1.5) on the run line, +150 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
