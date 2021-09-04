Jacob deGrom is on the road back for the Mets

Jacob deGrom is still weeks away from a return to the mound for the Mets, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The schedule for deGrom is to have him throw several bullpen sessions starting in about 10 days. Then he would need to throw live batting practice before the Mets would think about having him participate in a game. This timetable would seem to indicate that even if deGrom weren’t to suffer any further setbacks, the best the Mets could hope for is a start or two from deGrom by the end of the season.

The good news for the Mets is that catcher James McCann, who had been on the injured list with a back injury, was activated Saturday and could start the second game of the doubleheader today.

The Mets are currently rolling in the first game of that doubleheader versus the National today. They lead the Nats 6-0 in the top of the second inning. The Mets are +128 (-6.5) on the run line, -20000 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 11.5, over (-111), and the under (-115). In the second game, Tyler Megill is expected to start for the Mets and Josh Rogers the same for the Nationals. The Mets are +105 (-1.5) on the run line and -164 on the money line. This game has an over/under of seven, over (-111), and under (-115).