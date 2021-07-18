Jacob deGrom Lands on 10-day IL

Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily Post reports New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom with forearm tightness and will spend time on the injured list.

deGrom will not resume a throwing program until the issue is resolved. Steve Gelbs reports deGrom has had an MRI, with results revealing no structural damage.

An MRI on deGrom revealed no structural damage. Apparently he felt similar tightness during a bullpen session right before the break as well. He will not throw until the tightness goes away. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) July 17, 2021

A dominant force for the Mets, deGrom last pitched in a 4-3 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers on July 7, recording a no-decision after throwing 85 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out 10 batters. deGrom has a 7-2 record in 16 starts, with a 1.08 ERA, 45% K rate and 0.55 WHIP. He leads the majors among qualified starts in ERA, K rate and WHIP.

The Mets, leaders in the National League East with a 47-42 record, will rely heavily on deGrom to make a push in the postseason, with the star pitcher spending several stints on the IL, with shoulder and oblique injuries.

New York is a -136 road Moneyline favorite against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an 8.5-total.