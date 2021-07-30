Jacob deGrom suffers a setback for the Mets

Jacob deGrom is not expected to pitch for the Mets until September at the earliest, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. DeGrom had an MRI earlier this week, which showed further inflammation in his forearm that will require him to be completely shut down from throwing for the next two weeks. This could be devastating news to the Mets playoff chances as Friday was the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Still, although the Mets had this diagnosis before the actual deadline, they did not make any significant pitching additions. Assuming deGrom doesn’t suffer another setback if he does, his season could be over; he would return to throwing in mid-August and would likely need 2-3 weeks of rehab before joining the rotation, and even then, he could be on an innings and/or a pitch count.

The Mets will take on the Reds tonight. They are admittedly bringing back another injured starter, perhaps a little earlier than they would like, as Carlos Carrasco will make his season debut Friday as he has been out all season with a hamstring injury. The Mets would have wanted to keep him in the minor leagues for another rehab start or three in a perfect world. Sonny Gray will start for the Reds. The Mets are +140 (-1.5) on the run line, +142 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-110), and the under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.