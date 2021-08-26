Jacob deGrom to Resume Pitching

SNY reports an MRI performed on New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom “looked great,” as the ace eyes a return to the majors.

deGrom landed on the injured list in early July due to forearm tightness, last pitching in a 4-3 Mets’ win over the Milwaukee Brewers. deGrom threw 85 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out 10 batters. The Mets ace had a dominant first half of the season and was an early favorite to win the National League Cy Young award. Making 15 starts this season, deGrom posted a 7-2 record with a 1.08 ERA, 45% K rate and a 0.55 WHIP. In seven starts, he struck out 10 or more batters.

If deGrom can return to action, the Mets will rely heavily on him to help with their postseason aspirations. With a 61-64 record, the team is currently seven games out of the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

New York is +7500 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.