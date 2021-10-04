Jaguars Place D.J. Chark on Injured Reserve

https://twitter.com/MiaOBrienTV/status/1445041662821076999

Chark was carted off the field during Thursday’s loss to the Bengals after a player rolled up on his ankle. Unsurprisingly, Chark has been placed on Injured Reserve, which officially ends his season. He had a productive start, racking up 154 yards and two touchdowns through the first three weeks, but the team will have to move forward without him.

With Chark out of the picture, Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault will serve as their top pass catchers moving forward. Jones leads the team with a 26.3% target share and two receiving touchdowns, but Shenault led the team with seven targets last week. Both players should carry value moving forward.

Things have not been pretty for the Jaguars to start the year. They’ve lost each of their first four games, and they’re currently listed at +350 on FanDuel Sportsbook to finish with the worst record in the league. The Jaguars are 4.5-point home underdogs vs. the Titans in Week 5.