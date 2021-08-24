Jaguars Place Travis Etienne on Injured Reserve

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jacksonville Jaguars have placed running back Travis Etienne on the injured reserve list.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1430250275210678275

The rookie is out for the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in Monday’s 32-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints, completing one rushing attempt for one yard. The first-round draft pick made two appearances for Jacksonville, rushing two times for three yards.

A four-year starter at Clemson, Etienne made 55 starts for the Tigers, rushing for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns. For the 2020 season, he started 12 games, rushing for 914 yards and 14 touchdowns.

With Etienne out of the backfield, expect additional production to James Robinson. In his first year with the team, Robinson started 14 games, rushing for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the team with a 78% market share of rushes.

Looking to bounce back from a 1-15 record last season, the Jaguars are +12000 to win Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook. The team will kick off their 2021 campaign against the Houston Texans and are currently a 3-point road favorite in a matchup with a 45.5-point total.