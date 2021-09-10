Jahlil Okafor Wavied by the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets acquired Okafor from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for DeAndre Jordan earlier this month. Playing 27 games as a member of the Pistons, Okafor averaged 13 minutes, scoring five points, two rebounds and one assist per game. The six-year veteran has also spent time as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Brooklyn should rely on a starting rotation consisting of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin, with Patty Mills, Bruce Brown and Nicolas Claxton seeing extended playing time off the bench.
The number two seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-24 record, the team was defeated by the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in the conference semifinals.
Brooklyn will kick-off the 2021 NBA season with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 19 and are a 1-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 240-point total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.