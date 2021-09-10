Jahlil Okafor Wavied by the Brooklyn Nets

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Brooklyn Nets have waived Jahlil Okafor.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1436068338552147973

The Nets acquired Okafor from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for DeAndre Jordan earlier this month. Playing 27 games as a member of the Pistons, Okafor averaged 13 minutes, scoring five points, two rebounds and one assist per game. The six-year veteran has also spent time as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Brooklyn should rely on a starting rotation consisting of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin, with Patty Mills, Bruce Brown and Nicolas Claxton seeing extended playing time off the bench.

The number two seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-24 record, the team was defeated by the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in the conference semifinals.

Brooklyn will kick-off the 2021 NBA season with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 19 and are a 1-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 240-point total.